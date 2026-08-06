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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs pull in $244M, 3-day inflow streak tops $626M

MarketsPublishedAug 6, 2026

US-listed Bitcoin ETFs attracted $244.4 million on Wednesday, marking three consecutive inflow days for a combined $626 million.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $244.4 million in net inflows on Wednesday.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have kicked off August by fetching $626 million in net inflows over three consecutive days, according to SoSoValue data.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) led the gains, attracting $479 million over the three-session period and lifting its cumulative net inflows to nearly $61 billion, according to Farside Investors data.

The inflows came as Bitcoin briefly climbed above $64,920 on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency traded at $64,744.53 at publication, up 0.7% over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a sentiment gauge for Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies, remained in “Extreme Fear” territory with a score of 25, down from 27 a day earlier.

US-listed spot Ether and XRP ETFs diverged on Wednesday. Spot Ether ETFs attracted $60.9 million in their second straight day of net inflows, bringing their two-day total to $114.6 million. XRP ETFs recorded $3.58 million in net outflows, reducing total net assets to $993.4 million while cumulative net inflows stood at $1.51 billion.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs log inflows as cold wallet hack reignites custody debate

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