BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded $78 million in net withdrawals Tuesday, its eighth straight trading session of outflows. The fund recorded about $1.73 billion in net outflows over the streak, according to Farside Investors.
Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust ETF (MSBT) attracted $20 million Tuesday, although the inflows were insufficient to offset broader losses.
Daily net outflows from Bitcoin ETFs outflows slowed from $430 million Thursday and $412 million Friday to $201 million Monday and $95 million Tuesday, but broader market indicators remained weak, according to CryptoQuant.
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin Bull Score Index dropped to 20 on Monday from 90 on Oct. 13, signaling “extremely bearish” conditions, according to a Tuesday report seen by Cointelegraph.
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The analysts reported that apparent Bitcoin demand contracted by 284,000 BTC over 30 days, the fastest pace since March 2025. CryptoQuant said similar conditions have preceded local market bottoms but warned that a deeper correction remains possible, identifying $73,200 as a key Bitcoin support level.
At publishing time, Bitcoin traded at $73,998, down 1% over the past 24 hours, and down 5.2% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko.
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