Bitcoin saw new multimonth highs above $72,500 even as US stocks cooled amid US threats of “economic warfare” with Iran.

Bitcoin (BTC) saw multimonth highs after Thursday’s Wall Street open while stocks dipped and bond yields rebounded on US-Iran war nerves.





Key points:





Bitcoin builds on its highest levels in 11 weeks to hit $72,500 on Bitstamp.

US bond yields see volatility after president Donald Trump threatens “economic warfare” with Iran.

Bitcoin market participants question whether the rally has staying power.





US bond yields reverse higher after Trump pledges “economic warfare” with Iran





Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD retesting $71,000 before hitting new 11-week high of $72,505 on Bitstamp, up by more than 4% on the day.





BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





US equities opened lower after US president Donald Trump threatened Iran with the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” calling it “Economic D-Day.”





“This will be economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social amid frustration over the lack of a deal with the US on the Strait of Hormuz oil route.





WTI crude oil reached $87.69 per barrel on the day, its highest since July 24.





CFDs on WTI crude oil one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





The comments further appeared to cause a rebound in US government bond yields, which had fallen sharply the day prior after the US Treasury announced that it would at least double the size of its bond-market liquidity interventions from September.





The 30-year yield traded as low as 5.179% on the day before rebounding to 5.266% — an increase of 9 bps, which nearly erased the previous downside. The 10-year bond yield also reversed the previous day’s drop.





US 30-year bond yields one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





The Kobeissi Letter cast doubt on whether the intervention would be sufficient to calm markets.





“It’s going to take a lot more intervention to tame this beast,” it wrote in a post on X. The Treasury confirmed in its announcement that it would revisit the size of debt buyback operations on Nov. 4.





US 10-year bond yields chart. Source: The Kobeissi Letter on X.com





Analysis: Too early to call Bitcoin bull-market comeback





After gaining nearly $10,000 over four days, Bitcoin left market participants skeptical about the durability of its newfound strength.





Related: Bitcoin has ‘largely purged’ froth that preceded 50% drop from $126K: BlackRock





In ongoing X coverage, trader and analyst Rekt Capital argued that BTC/USD would need to sustain its gains to challenge the grip of the bear market.





“Bitcoin will need to rally a lot more than what it has produced thus far if price is to invalidate the ‘weakening support’ idea. At the moment, technicals are pointing to $60k as a weakening macro support,” he wrote on Thursday.





A further post noted that four-year BTC price cycle patterns would allow for a new macro BTC price low until the end of 2026.





BTC/USD one-month chart. Source: Rekt Capital on X.com





Continuing, Ki Young Ju, CEO of onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant, flagged the return of positive demand for Bitcoin on both spot and derivatives markets — a phenomenon not seen since October 2025, when BTC/USD saw its most recent all-time high of $126,200.





“The scale remains modest, but if this holds for another month, it would be reasonable to conclude that the bear market is over and a new bull cycle has begun,” he told X followers.





Previously, Cointelegraph reported on the lack of spot demand as a key missing catalyst for a sustainable crypto market reversal.

Bitcoin demand growth data. Source: Ki Young Ju on X.com



