US spot crypto ETF inflows fell about 80% from Friday as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and XRP funds attracted $64.8 million combined on Monday.

US spot crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) attracted about $64.8 million on inflows continued to cool on Monday, down roughly 80% from Friday after a strong week of buying.

SoSoValue data showed US spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs led Monday’s inflows with $31.07 million, followed by $17.1 million for Ether (ETH) ETFs. Solana (SOL) funds recorded $12.7 million, while XRP (XRP) ETFs drew $3.96 million.

The four categories attracted roughly $330.8 million on Friday. Bitcoin funds drew $134.47, while Ether took in $86.95 million, Solana $86.7 million and XRP $22.65 million.

The broad cooldown across US spot crypto ETFs followed a week of strong demand, when the same four ETF categories attracted more than $3.3 billion combined. Bitcoin ETFs led last week’s inflows with $2.39 billion, followed by Ether at $690 million, Solana at $188 million and XRP at $75.6 million. Zcash ETFs added about $35 million last week before posting an $8.1 million outflow on Monday.

US spot Bitcoin ETF daily inflows. Source: SoSoValue

Crypto ETF inflow streaks continue despite slowdown

While Monday’s inflows were substantially smaller, all four categories remained in positive territory and continued their inflow streaks.

Monday extended Bitcoin ETFs’ net inflow streak to eight consecutive trading sessions. The funds have attracted about $3 billion over the period, including a 2026 high of nearly $1 billion on Sept. 21.

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Ether ETFs recorded their seventh consecutive positive trading session. Farside data shows BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust accounting for $15.4 million of Monday’s $17.1 million total, while 21Shares’ TETH added $1.7 million.

Solana ETFs extended their net inflow streak to seven consecutive trading sessions on Monday, with Bitwise’s BSOL accounting for most of the day’s inflows. XRP ETFs posted a fifth straight positive session, with Canary Capital’s XRPC attracting the entire $3.96 million category inflow.

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