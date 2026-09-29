While Monday’s inflows were substantially smaller, all four categories remained in positive territory and continued their inflow streaks.
Monday extended Bitcoin ETFs’ net inflow streak to eight consecutive trading sessions. The funds have attracted about $3 billion over the period, including a 2026 high of nearly $1 billion on Sept. 21.
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Ether ETFs recorded their seventh consecutive positive trading session. Farside data shows BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust accounting for $15.4 million of Monday’s $17.1 million total, while 21Shares’ TETH added $1.7 million.
Solana ETFs extended their net inflow streak to seven consecutive trading sessions on Monday, with Bitwise’s BSOL accounting for most of the day’s inflows. XRP ETFs posted a fifth straight positive session, with Canary Capital’s XRPC attracting the entire $3.96 million category inflow.
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