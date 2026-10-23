Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.07989 1.69%
TRX$0.3296 0.41%
LINK$12.03 1.01%
ZEC$1,248.82 3.84%
ADA$0.2154 1.47%
XRP$1.30 0.33%
ETH$2,407.33 1.02%
BTC$81,611.45 0.31%
XMR$603.45 1.42%
BNB$745.94 2.29%
XLM$0.1764 0.33%
SOL$104.55 0.60%
HYPE$78.39 1.45%
Written by William Subergstaff writerEdited by Charles Bennettstaff editor

Bitcoin seeks support above $81K as Brent crude oil hits highest level since March

MarketsPublishedOct 23, 2026

Bitcoin dipped below $81,000 as stocks fell and Brent crude hit its highest level since March, leaving the 50-day moving average in focus.

Bitcoin (BTC) saw a fresh dip below $81,000 after Friday’s Wall Street open as Brent crude oil set new seven-month highs.


Key points:


  • Bitcoin briefly dropped below $81,000 at the start of Friday’s US trading session as stocks drifted lower and the US 10-year yield remained below 5%. 
  • Brent crude oil reached $116 per barrel for the first time since March 19 amid Middle East tensions.
  • BTC price action focused on reclaiming its 50-day simple moving average at $81,781.


US stocks slip, bond yields cool as oil surges


Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD falling to $80,988 before recovering to around $81,600 at the time of writing.


BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


US stocks opened lower as AI-sector expenditure woes coincided with a surge in oil prices on the back of tensions around the US-Iran war.


The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index were down 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, at the time of writing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.4% lower.


As traders turned risk-averse, the 10-year US bond yield stayed below 5%, having reached 4.939% on Thursday, their lowest since Sept. 23.


US 10-year bond yield one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView 


Concerns that the US may renew military strikes on Iran around the midterm elections sent WTI crude oil past $102 per barrel on Friday. This is the highest level since Sept. 16. Brent crude saw an even sharper rise of nearly 3% to $116 per barrel, a level last seen in mid-March.


CFDs on Brent crude oil one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


Commenting, economist Robin Brooks noted that prices were rising although oil flows through the Persian Gulf approached pre-war levels for many nations and Saudi Arabia surpassed its pre-war average.


“Since the start of the war, we’ve not seen this kind of decoupling between prices and flows,” he wrote in analysis on the day, seeing markets incorporating a “huge risk premium.”


 

Persian Gulf oil-transit volumes (screenshot). Source: Robin Brooks on Substack.com


BTC price analysis eyes 50-day trend line


Commenting on low-timeframe BTC price action, Keith Alan, cofounder of crypto trading platform Material Indicators, saw the potential for lower support retests to come.


Related: Here’s what happened in crypto today


BTC/USD, he noted, had fallen below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $81,781, with bulls now attempting to reclaim it by the daily close.


“If they fail to do so by tonight’s close, I’m looking for a support test in the $78k - $80k range,” he told X followers.


BTC/USD one-day chart with 50 SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


Previously, Cointelegraph reported on substantial BTC price support between $80,000 and $81,500, as this area hosts the aggregate cost basis for investors in the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).


1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject