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Written by Ezra Reguerrastaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

BlackRock drives $217M Bitcoin ETF rebound as altcoin funds continue streaks

MarketsPublishedSep 1, 2026

Ether ETFs extended their inflow streak to 11 trading sessions, while XRP and Solana funds each logged a 10th consecutive positive session.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to inflows on Monday, led almost entirely by BlackRock, while Ether, XRP and Solana funds continued attracting capital.

SoSoValue data showed that Bitcoin ETFs recorded $216.7 million in net inflows on Monday, reversing the $201.8 million in withdrawals recorded on Friday. 

The Friday outflows ended a nine-session run that brought more than $3 billion into the funds. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading near $78,700 at the time of writing, up about 1.5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. 

Meanwhile, Ether ETFs extended their inflow streak to 11 trading sessions, while XRP and Solana funds each recorded a 10th consecutive positive session.

US spot Bitcoin ETF flows. Source: SoSoValue

BlackRock accounts for 95% of Bitcoin ETF inflows

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) led Monday’s Bitcoin ETF rebound with $205.9 million in net inflows, accounting for about 95% of the category’s daily total, according to Farside Investors. 

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) added $6.9 million, followed by the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) with $4.3 million. Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust added $3.6 million, while Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust attracted $9.4 million.

Related: Strategy buys $370M Bitcoin in first corporate purchase since June

VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF (HODL) was the only fund to record withdrawals, posting $13.4 million in net outflows. The remaining funds reported no flows. 

US spot Bitcoin ETF flows per fund. Source: Farside Investors 

Ether, XRP and Solana ETFs extend inflow runs

Spot Ether ETFs attracted $87.7 million on Monday, marking their 11th consecutive trading session of inflows.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) led with $59.9 million, followed by Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust with $13.5 million and Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund with $9.3 million, according to Farside.

XRP ETFs extended their positive run to 10 sessions with $5.64 million in net inflows, according to SoSoValue. The funds have attracted capital during every US trading session since Aug. 18. 

Solana ETFs also posted a 10th consecutive positive session, though daily inflows slowed to $925,010 from $18.1 million on Friday. Monday’s figure was the category’s weakest inflow during its current run. 

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