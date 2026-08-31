Strategy added to its BTC treasury for the first time in two months, while continuing to bolster its cash reserves and buy back its perpetual STRC preferred stock.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired 4,603 Bitcoin for $370 million, marking the first acquisition from the largest corporate Bitcoin holder in two months.

Strategy acquired 4,603 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average purchase price of $80,318, pushing its holdings to 845,050 BTC, acquired for a total of $63.3 billion at an average price of $75,413, according to a Monday 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Bitcoin purchase was funded by the net proceeds of a 602 million MSTR common stock sale. The company used $30 million of the net proceeds to increase its USD Cash reserve and $151.8 million to repurchase its preferred STRC stock.

Nasdaq-traded MSTR was up less than 1% in Monday’s pre-market activity, after dropping more than 7% on Friday.

The move marks Strategy’s first corporate Bitcoin acquisition since mid-June, when the company last acquired 1,587 BTC for roughly $100 million.

On Sunday, Strategy’s co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, signaled that the company will resume accumulating Bitcoin, tweeting “We’re Back” in a widely viewed X post. Saylor has been known for posting cryptic weekend teasers before official announcements of the company’s larger treasury moves.

Strategy’s perpetual preferred stock, STRC, gained 0.44% in pre-market activity on Monday, to change hands at $97.33, or a 2.67% discount to its intended $100 par value, Yahoo Finance data shows.

STRC is one of Strategy’s main mechanisms to fund its Bitcoin accumulation. Trading below par limits Strategy’s ability to raise funds through STRC sales. It may also force the company to further increase its nominal dividend rate to attract buyers and protect STRC’s price.

In its June 29 8-K filing, Strategy unveiled a capital framework allowing Bitcoin sales to fund dividends and increased the annual dividend rate on its STRC preferred stock to 12%. Strategy disclosed the sale of 32 Bitcoin in early June, as its first reported Bitcoin sale since the 2022 tax-loss transaction.

Related: Standard Chartered wavers on $100K Bitcoin year-end call, says it may be ‘too low’