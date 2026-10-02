Here’s what happened in crypto today
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BNB Chain also led with 1.8 million addresses holding tokenized stocks, accounting for 45% of the total, Binance Research said in a report on Tuesday. The network hosts products including Binance bStocks and Ondo Global Markets tokenized securities.
Tokenized stocks and ETFs have grown more than fivefold from $719 million in January, when Ethereum accounted for about 48% of the market, Solana 31% and BNB Chain just 13%, according to Token Terminal data.
Related: Tokenized assets don’t always mirror traditional markets, Dune finds