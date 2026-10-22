Bitcoin hashrate, Bitcoin’s price, five-year chart. Source: CryptoQuant.com
Public Bitcoin miners, such as Nasdaq-listed NIP Group (NIPG), continue expanding their mining capacity, further adding to the increasing Bitcoin hashrate.
NIP Group revealed a third tranche on-rack asset purchase agreement to acquire about 4.47 EH/s of already-deployed Bitcoin mining hardware, according to a Tuesday announcement.
Once the deal closes, the machines are expected to immediately boost the miner’s Bitcoin production, with total hashrate across all three tranches expected to reach 13.85 EH/s
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NIP Group currently ranks as the 16th-largest public Bitcoin miner, with 3.11 EH/s in operating hashrate. Bitdeer ranks first with 79.9 EH/s, according to Ziven data.
Top public Bitcoin miners by operating hashrate. Source: Ziven.io
NIP Group’s stock price fell 6.8% on Wednesday to close at $6.10, extending its 86% decline over the past year, according to Yahoo Finance.
Other large Bitcoin miners also saw their stock prices fall, as the US stock market suffered its sharpest selloff since July on Wednesday. TeraWulf, Core Scientific, Cipher Mining and IREN each lost about 12% from their share price, as higher-than-expected inflation figures pressured Bitcoin miners and AI infrastructure companies.
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