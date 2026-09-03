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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Ether, XRP ETF inflow streaks end as Bitcoin funds rebound

MarketsPublishedSep 3, 2026

Ether ETFs posted $48 million in outflows after attracting $1.62 billion over 12 trading days, while XRP funds ended an 11-session inflow run.

US-listed spot Ether and XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflow streaks ended on Wednesday, marking a reversal after sustained demand.

Spot Ether ETFs recorded $48 million in net outflows on Wednesday, ending 12 consecutive trading days of inflows, according to SoSoValue data. The funds had attracted $1.62 billion during the streak.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) led Ether fund outflows with $53.4 million, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) lost $26.2 million and the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) shed $23.5 million, according to Farside Investors data. BlackRock’s staked Ether ETF (ETHB) partially offset those withdrawals with around $53 million in net inflows.

Spot XRP ETFs also posted $7.2 million in net outflows, ending an 11-session inflow streak. The streak brought in about $170 million, lifting cumulative XRP ETF inflows to about $1.68 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs moved in the opposite direction, drawing $101.2 million on Wednesday after $236.5 million in net outflows a day earlier.

The shift in ETF flows came as cryptocurrency prices declined, with Ether leading losses over the past seven days, down 3.4%, followed by XRP at 2.4% and Bitcoin at 1.3%, according to CoinGecko. At the time of publication, the three crypto assets traded at $2,407, $1.36 and $77,744, respectively.

Related: Japan’s Remixpoint dumps altcoins, leaves 1,506 BTC as sole crypto bet

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