Remixpoint ranks as Japan’s third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries
Before the sale, Remixpoint held about 901 ETH, 13,920 SOL, 1.19 million XRP and 2.8 million DOGE. Those holdings would be worth about $2.14 million, $1.36 million, $1.57 million and $226,000, respectively, based on CoinGecko prices at the time of publication.
Remixpoint said it decided to sell the altcoins after considering market conditions, their risk-return characteristics and its financial strategy. Remixpoint said focusing its crypto portfolio on Bitcoin aims to “clarify investment strategy” and “improve capital efficiency.”
Remixpoint has also been generating returns from its Bitcoin holdings. The company earned 14.92 BTC from lending between Feb. 24 and Aug. 31, valued at 164.2 million yen ($1 million), according to the disclosure.
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