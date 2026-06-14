AI tokens surge after Anthropic crackdown

Source: David Sacks
The episode sheds light on what led to the US directive that forced Anthropic to pull its new model from the public on Friday night. Anthropic Claude is estimated to have around 18,900 monthly active users.
In a blog post on Friday, Anthropic said it believed the US directive was the result of a misunderstanding about the threat posed by a “non-universal jailbreak,” which came from an unnamed report.
Amazon did not confirm if it spoke to government officials about Anthropic’s models.
“As a leading cloud provider that serves a large number of private and public sector customers, it’s not uncommon for governments to seek our counsel on potential security risks,” a spokesperson said. “When they occur, we don’t share the details of these discussions.”
Anthropic said it is working to restore access for its users.
Related: Anthropic suspends access to Fable 5, Mythos 5, citing US directive
“The Admin’s hope now is that Anthropic remediates the safety issue,” Sacks said, which would see the export control lifted, and Fable goes back into general release.
“The Admin wants all of this to happen as soon as possible.”
The episode has also demonstrated the US government's ability to promptly switch off access to US-based AI models on command, leading to a rally in decentralized AI tokens on Friday and Saturday.
The native token of Bittensor, a decentralized AI protocol that lets people build and monetize artificial intelligence models, which some refer to as “the Bitcoin of AI,” surged 23.9% over the past 24 hours.
Venice Token (VVV), the native utility and privacy coin powering Venice AI, a decentralized, uncensored AI platform founded by Erik Voorhees, rose 16%.
Near Protocol, a blockchain project building the infrastructure to support a decentralized AI agent economy, rose 6.2%.
Source: Erik Voorhees
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