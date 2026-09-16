xU308 markets. Source: CoinMarketCap
Anchorage is not the first institutional custodian to support xU3O8. In August 2025, digital asset custodian Hex Trust integrated Etherlink to offer custody for xU3O8 and other assets issued on the network.
Physical uranium exposure has traditionally involved specialist intermediaries, lengthy settlement periods and relatively high minimum investment sizes, according to Anchorage. The company said tokenization allows the commodity to be transferred and settled in minutes rather than weeks.
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