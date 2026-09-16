Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, has added custody support for Etherlink and seven assets on the Tezos layer-2 network, including xU3O8, a token representing physical uranium.

The other supported assets include wrapped XTZ (WXTZ), liquid staking token stXTZ, stablecoins USDT, USDC and USDSM, and wrapped Ether (WETH), according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

The integration allows Anchorage’s institutional clients to custody assets issued on Etherlink, an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible layer-2 network that settles on Tezos, through segregated accounts at the federally chartered bank.

xU3O8 represents ownership of physical uranium, giving investors exposure to the commodity without directly handling or storing it. At current price levels, it has a market cap just above $9 million, CoinMarketCap data shows.

xU308 markets. Source: CoinMarketCap





Anchorage is not the first institutional custodian to support xU3O8. In August 2025, digital asset custodian Hex Trust integrated Etherlink to offer custody for xU3O8 and other assets issued on the network.

Physical uranium exposure has traditionally involved specialist intermediaries, lengthy settlement periods and relatively high minimum investment sizes, according to Anchorage. The company said tokenization allows the commodity to be transferred and settled in minutes rather than weeks.

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