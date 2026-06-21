Source: Galaxy Research
“What I think is maybe sometimes misunderstood by the market is that if we see a day of outflows, there could be a million reasons why. It could be someone selling IBIT and buying BITA,” Jacobs said, referring to its iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BITA), which launched on Wednesday.
Bitcoin is trading at $64,167 at the time of writing, down 17.4% over the past month. The asset has been pressured by macroeconomic factors, including an increase in US inflation, along with the ongoing war between the US and Iran.
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However, Jacobs said the volatility hasn’t impacted BlackRock’s view of Bitcoin as a global, decentralized, nonsovereign monetary alternative.
“Every asset class has volatility… we have over 450 exchange-traded funds within iShares,” said Jacobs, referring to the family of ETFs and index mutual funds managed and marketed by BlackRock.
“So we see inflows and outflows every day across a wide range of assets from large cap, small cap, Bitcoin, gold, etc. So in the short term, it's absolutely not something that changes the way we view the asset or the utility of the asset.”
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