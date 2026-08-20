Bitdeer signs $400M AI cloud computing deal for Malaysia facility

Bitdeer expects revenue from the five-year agreement to begin in early 2027 as it builds toward 350 megawatts of AI cloud capacity by 2028.

Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer’s artificial intelligence (AI) division, Bitdeer AI, signed a five-year customer deal covering about 50% of the capacity of its A102 Malaysia facility before its energization.

The deal was signed with an undisclosed customer of “high credit quality” and is expected to bring approximately $400 million in total revenue, Bitdeer revealed in a Wednesday announcement.

Revenue and associated costs are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 when services commence. Bitdeer AI is targeting 350 megawatts of AI cloud data center capacity by the first quarter of 2028.

Bitdeer is among the Bitcoin miners that expanded into AI infrastructure and high-performance computing to diversify revenue streams. Earlier in August, Bitdeer signed a 16-year lease valued at $4.7 billion for 121 megawatts of AI computing capacity in Norway.

Other Bitcoin miners that expanded into AI infrastructure include MARA Holdings, TeraWulf, Hut 8 and IREN.

Bitdeer’s stock price rose 7% on Wednesday and nearly 6% in pre-market trading on Thursday, changing hands at $10.2 a share as of 12:16 pm UTC, according to Yahoo Finance data.

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