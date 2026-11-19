BTCPay Server issued an emergency update to fix five security flaws in Nginx, urging operators of its self-hosted Bitcoin payment software to install it as soon as possible.

The vulnerabilities affect Nginx, the software that routes incoming web traffic to BTCPay’s payment application. The developers behind the Bitcoin payment software said the update installs Nginx version 1.31.9.

According to a Wednesday advisory from the European Union’s cybersecurity response team, CERT-EU, the flaws could allow attackers to remotely run malicious code on vulnerable servers without logging in.

Researchers demonstrated how to exploit one vulnerability, but CERT-EU said no attacks involving any of the five flaws were reported as of Wednesday.

BTCPay said operators can install the fix through the maintenance settings or their Docker installation. Those using node platforms should update when their platforms make it available. The project also pointed operators unable to update immediately to a temporary workaround.

The emergency update follows two earlier BTCPay Server security incidents involving a separate vulnerability that attackers exploited to steal crypto.

In August, attackers exploited a flaw to obtain credentials for Lightning Network nodes and steal funds. In November, BTCPay reported Bitcoin and Litecoin hot-wallet thefts on outdated software, saying attackers had used a different method to exploit the August flaw.

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