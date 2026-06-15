The new offering gives eligible users access to tokenized institutional bond funds as demand for blockchain-based real-world assets continues to grow.

Crypto exchange Bybit will offer eligible customers access to tokenized bond funds managed by PIMCO and China Merchants Bank International, expanding its push into real-world assets through partnerships with Plume and DigiFT.

Bybit's new RWA Earn platform launched with two tokenized bond funds: the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), which invests across fixed-income assets including corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities and government bonds, and the CMBI Investment Grade Bond Fund, which focuses on investment-grade credit in Asian and global markets.

According to Monday's announcement, the funds are tokenized through DigiFT, a digital asset exchange regulated in Singapore and Hong Kong, while Plume provides the onchain infrastructure used for subscriptions and fund allocation.

RWA.xyz data shows Plume has more than 250,000 RWA holders and supports over 210 tokenized assets. The network processed more than $512 million in RWA transfer volume during the past 30 days.

Plume Network at a glance. Source: RWA.xyz

Bybit said users can subscribe to the products using USDC (USDC) and will not pay subscription, redemption or onchain transaction fees, though the products are not principal protected and returns are not guaranteed.

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Tokenized asset sector grows beyond Treasuries

The launch comes as tokenized real-world assets continue to gain traction across both traditional and crypto finance. According to RWA.xyz data, the tokenized asset market was valued at $31.8 billion as of June 12, led by tokenized US Treasury products with around $14.9 billion in assets.

Commodities accounted for roughly $4.7 billion of tokenized assets, followed by asset-backed credit at $2.2 billion and tokenized stocks at approximately $1.5 billion.

The tokenized asset market is valued at $31.8 billion. Source: RWA.xyz

Crypto companies have increasingly expanded the use of tokenized real-world assets beyond simple buy-and-hold investment products. In April, OKX integrated BlackRock's BUIDL tokenized Treasury fund into its collateral framework, allowing eligible institutional clients to use the yield-bearing asset as trading margin.

Last week, Archax launched a system on Hedera that enables real-time interest payments for tokenized securities, allowing cash flows to follow assets as they change hands onchain.

The trend has also attracted major Wall Street firms. In May, JPMorgan filed to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum (ETH).

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