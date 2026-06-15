Tokenized asset sector grows beyond Treasuries

Plume Network at a glance. Source: RWA.xyz
Bybit said users can subscribe to the products using USDC (USDC) and will not pay subscription, redemption or onchain transaction fees, though the products are not principal protected and returns are not guaranteed.
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The launch comes as tokenized real-world assets continue to gain traction across both traditional and crypto finance. According to RWA.xyz data, the tokenized asset market was valued at $31.8 billion as of June 12, led by tokenized US Treasury products with around $14.9 billion in assets.
Commodities accounted for roughly $4.7 billion of tokenized assets, followed by asset-backed credit at $2.2 billion and tokenized stocks at approximately $1.5 billion.
The tokenized asset market is valued at $31.8 billion. Source: RWA.xyz
Crypto companies have increasingly expanded the use of tokenized real-world assets beyond simple buy-and-hold investment products. In April, OKX integrated BlackRock's BUIDL tokenized Treasury fund into its collateral framework, allowing eligible institutional clients to use the yield-bearing asset as trading margin.
Last week, Archax launched a system on Hedera that enables real-time interest payments for tokenized securities, allowing cash flows to follow assets as they change hands onchain.
The trend has also attracted major Wall Street firms. In May, JPMorgan filed to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum (ETH).
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