Bitcoin ATM operators push back

A crypto ATM at a service station in Dover, Delaware’s capital. Source: Coin ATM Radar
Delaware’s bill would also ban fiat-to-crypto sales that “replicate or substitute” crypto ATMs, such as through point-of-sale systems or cashiers. It also mandates that any crypto ATMs must be removed within 90 days after the bill is signed into law.
The bill outlines penalties of up to $10,000 for violations, and if a kiosk is found to be operating, it must refund its fees to all users or pay into a consumer protection fund if users can’t be found.
New Jersey’s bill would similarly ban owning, controlling, installing, managing, selling, or offering to sell a crypto ATM due to “a significant rise in scams associated with their use.”
It outlines penalties of up to $10,000 for a first offense, doubling to $20,000 for subsequent offenses.
Indiana became the first US state to ban crypto ATMs with a law signed in March. Tennessee followed with its ban in April, while Minnesota passed a ban in May.
Some US cities have also passed or are weighing ordinances banning crypto ATMs, while some states, including Arizona and California, have capped the value of transactions allowed by crypto ATMs.
Related: Canada proposes crypto ATM ban over scams and money laundering
Bitcoin Depot, once the largest operator of crypto ATMs in the world with over 9,000 kiosks, cited regulatory pressure as a major reason it filed for bankruptcy last month.
However, crypto ATM operators have long claimed they are not at fault for scams through their machines, and many have put in place on-screen scam warnings or self-imposed transaction limits to curb illicit transactions.
Bitcoin Depot had told an ICIJ investigation on crypto scams in December that it “cannot be held liable for the criminal acts of third-party scammers” and said it had “robust warnings and safeguards” on its machines and during transactions.
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