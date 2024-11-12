The Republicans are projected to keep the United States House, giving the party total control of the government after taking a majority in the Senate along with Donald Trump’s election win.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for the House at 12:13 am UTC on Nov. 12, projecting the GOP would win the 218 seats needed for a majority after it projected Republican Juan Ciscomani would be reelected to represent Arizona’s 6th congressional district.

There are eight seats still left to call, according to Decision Desk HQ. The GOP is currently leading in races that are still ongoing for Alaska’s only seat, along with three districts across California, while the Democrats are ahead in the rest.

The new Congress and White House won’t take over until January 2025, but it is expected to be the first time the Republicans will have held a government trifecta — controlling the executive branch and both chambers of the legislative branch — since midway through Trump’s last term in 2019.

The GOP could be on track to win a total of 222 House seats if it can hold its lead in Alaska and some California seats. Source: Decision Desk HQ

Two Republican-backed crypto bills have been stuck in Congress and could now have a chance to progress next year if they aren’t acted on in the lame-duck session.

A regulatory bill, the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), stalled in the Democrat-led Senate after the House passed it in May, while a stablecoin framework bill — the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act — similarly stalled in the House.

The next Congress is widely considered to be the most pro-crypto ever, with The Kobeissi Letter noting on X that 50 out of the 58 Congressional candidates backed by pro-crypto PACs have won so far, citing an October Politico report.

“Never in history has crypto had the influence in an election as it did this year,” it wrote. “It’s not even close.”

