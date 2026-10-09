Share of BTC supply with exposed public keys. Source: Rafael
Of the total exposed supply, nearly 1.8 million BTC are held on cryptocurrency exchanges, with a total of 57% of all exchange balances currently exposed.
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On Wednesday, Ethereum researcher Justin Drake warned that rapid AI advancements could break the elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA) securing cryptocurrency wallets sooner than previously expected.
“It is now reasonable to brace for the possibility that ECDSA breaks before qday, in the worst case, in months, not years,” wrote Drake in a Wednesday X post, citing a Tuesday OpenAI report on AI’s progress in mathematics.
Drake advised users to gradually migrate their funds to fresh wallets where their public key is not exposed, arguing that AI advancements may threaten these holdings before quantum computers.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin agreed that the industry should take the risks from “AI-accelerated math seriously” but said that he doesn’t recommend users rush to move their funds to fresh wallets.
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