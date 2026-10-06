An EEZ contributor shared a 0.001 ETH cross-chain test as the project develops a framework to connect Ethereum mainnet and its rollups.

The Ethereum Economic Zone (EEZ) has tested an atomic transaction between Ethereum mainnet and a layer-2 network, according to a project contributor.

On Tuesday, EEZ contributor Eduardo Antuña Díez shared the transaction and called it the “first atomic cross-chain” L1-to-L2 transaction. The transaction’s logs record a cross-chain call carrying 0.001 Ether (ETH) and a state update for a rollup.

In an atomic transaction, linked actions across networks either all succeed or are all reversed if any part fails.

In March, developers behind the EEZ said the framework was designed to let rollups interact with each other and Ethereum mainnet within a single transaction, without relying on bridges. The project aims to reconnect liquidity and applications spread across separate L2 networks.

Gnosis co-founder Friederike Ernst previously told Cointelegraph that the lack of synchronous composability forces protocols to maintain separate deployments across L2s, fragmenting liquidity into multiple markets.

Jakub Gregus, co-founder of decentralized finance protocol Hydration, called the demonstration “one of the most important milestones” in crypto, saying that the technology could directly benefit Ethereum.

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