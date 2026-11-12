A 2026 Adan-Ipsos survey found that 49% of French crypto buyers preferred accessing DeFi through exchanges, compared with 14% who favored personal wallets.
A Chainalysis report on Monday attributed a modest decline in crypto activity in Germany largely to declining decentralized exchange activity. Across the EU, crypto activity grew 2.2% in the 12 months through June 2026.
A 2025 Chainalysis report described DeFi as a small but growing segment of Europe’s crypto market. In the European Economic Area, May 2025 was the strongest month for DeFi lending activity in the period Chainalysis examined.
Magazine: Stablecoins can drain from banks and nations at lightning speed