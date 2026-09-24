The Fed’s proposal would set capital requirements, a two-day redemption window and new reserve disclosures as regulators implement the GENIUS Act.

The Federal Reserve has proposed capital, redemption and other regulatory requirements for stablecoin issuers under its supervision as it moves to implement the GENIUS Act.

The GENIUS Act already requires stablecoin issuers to maintain reserves backing their tokens on a one-to-one basis and limits the types of assets they can hold, including cash, bank deposits and short-term US Treasurys. The law left federal regulators to establish more detailed capital, reserve-diversification and risk-management requirements.

Under the Fed proposal, issuers would face an operational-risk capital charge equal to 2% of the first $20 billion in stablecoins outstanding, 1.5% of the next $30 billion and 1% of amounts above $50 billion, along with additional capital requirements tied to credit and operational risks.

Issuers would generally be required to process redemptions within two business days. If reserves fall below the required one-to-one backing, an issuer would have to notify the Fed and either restore its reserves under a remediation plan or liquidate them and redeem outstanding stablecoins.

Issuers would also have to publish monthly reports detailing their outstanding stablecoins and the value and composition of their reserves. The disclosures would have to be examined by a registered public accounting firm and certified by the issuer’s CEO and CFO.

A separate proposal would establish an application process for Fed-supervised banks seeking approval to issue payment stablecoins through subsidiaries, including requirements to submit a business plan and financial information.

The proposals are open for public comment for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Related: EU banking watchdog calls for crypto lending rules under MiCA

Barr says stablecoins must remain redeemable during market stress

Fed Governor Michael Barr supported the proposal on Thursday but said further work would be required for stablecoins to become reliable payment instruments.

“Stablecoins will only be stable if they can be reliably and promptly redeemed at par in a range of conditions. This includes during market stress, when pressure can be put on the value of even otherwise liquid government debt, and during episodes of strain on the individual issuer or its related entities,” Barr said.

Barr added that he was encouraged by the proposed limits on reserve assets and standardized capital requirements, while calling for public feedback on whether the framework adequately addresses interest-rate and foreign-currency risks.

He also said universal redemption rights should be clearly established in the final rule and raised concerns about a standard that would prevent the Fed from taking supervisory or enforcement action over an anti-money laundering deficiency unless the issue is considered “significant or systemic.”

The GENIUS Act is set to take effect on Jan. 18, 2027, or 120 days after federal regulators issue final implementing rules, whichever comes first.

Magazine: Winners and losers of the SEC’s new tokenized stocks rules