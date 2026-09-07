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Written by Zoltan Vardaistaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Fomo overtakes Pump.fun in daily revenue on Solana

Latest NewsPublishedSep 7, 2026

Fomo generated $1.76 million on Friday, beating Pump.fun’s $1.1 million, though the memecoin launchpad remains ahead over 30 days.

Social trading platform Fomo generated more daily revenue than memecoin launchpad Pump.fun on Friday.

Fomo generated $1.76 million in daily revenue on Friday, compared with Pump.fun’s $1.1 million, according to DefiLlama data.

Pump.fun remains ahead over longer periods. It generated more than $57 million over the past 30 days, compared with $17.6 million for Fomo.

Fomo combines cryptocurrency trading with social features resembling a social media feed. The platform allows users to view other users’ trades.

In June, Fomo closed a $75 million Series B round led by Index Ventures, valuing the social trading app at $550 million. 

The company said more than 68,000 users made their first cryptocurrency purchase on the platform using Apple Pay, accounting for about $25 million in transaction volume.

Fomo also expanded its offering beyond spot trading this year. On June 11, it launched perpetual futures contracts powered by Hyperliquid for users outside the US.

The company said on June 2 that it had paid users more than $2 million in referral fees.

Related: AMC chief criticizes Robinhood’s tokenized stock plan

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