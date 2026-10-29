Share of wrench attacks by region. Source: CertiK
Fleuret’s remarks follow an alarming rise in physical attacks targeting cryptocurrency investors, also known as wrench attacks. During the first half of 2026, France accounted for 33 of the 52 verified wrench attacks worldwide, according to blockchain security company CertiK.
In a March incident, a French couple in their late 50s was robbed of about $1 million worth of Bitcoin by criminals posing as police officers.
Magazine: France is world’s most dangerous place for Bitcoiners: 90 attacks in 7 months