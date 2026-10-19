French National Assembly advances Amendment I-3898 on crypto-to-stablecoin tax swaps. Source: assemblee-nationale.fr
Under the proposal, investors converting their Bitcoin (BTC) or other cryptocurrencies into stablecoins would trigger a tax on the gains, even without converting gains into fiat. The calculation would use the acquisition cost of the sold crypto asset and the weighted average purchasing price.
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Separately, the Assembly rejected a proposal on Friday to carry forward realized crypto losses for 10 years, with 18 votes in favor, 75 against and 3 abstentions.
French lawmakers are preparing to discuss other crypto-related proposals as part of next year’s budget. Amendment I-CF1822 proposes to extend France’s exit tax regime to cover unrealized gains when taxpayers with aggregate crypto portfolio values exceeding €800,000 ($895,000) transfer their residences abroad.
Lawmakers are also weighing amendment I-2701, which would require individuals to declare the holdings of the self-custodial wallets if their total value exceeded €100,000 ($112,000) in the relevant tax year.
As of Monday, both proposals remain under consideration for the 2027 Finance Bill.
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