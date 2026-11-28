China, Japan, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will establish a working group aimed at enhancing connectivity between domestic digital payment networks and bringing their regulatory approaches into more alignment.

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) will oversee the program, according to a statement issued by Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

The agreement was reached at the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting in Kyoto that concluded on Thursday.

Cointelegraph, meanwhile, reported on Friday that Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao favors crypto license passporting across ASEAN, arguing that firms regulated in one market should be able to enter others through a simplified approval process rather than applying from scratch.

While moving toward greater cooperation, member states still regulate digital assets separately, creating multiple approval processes for companies seeking a regional presence.

Speaking at a fireside chat at the ASEAN Tech Summit Manila 2026, Zhao backed an idea raised by FinTech Alliance PH founding chair Lito Villanueva for regulatory passporting or license portability.

A regional licensing framework could reduce compliance costs, encourage competition and make it easier for crypto and stablecoin services to operate across ASEAN’s fragmented regulatory markets.

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