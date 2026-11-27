China published new regulations on blockchain-based digital identities on Nov. 27, establishing a framework for identity verification and interoperability across government institutions and private-sector platforms.

The regulations, which will take effect on March 1, 2027, were jointly issued by 11 government departments, including the People’s Bank of China and the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Under the rules, China’s national blockchain network will provide the infrastructure for a digital identity system operated by entities authorized by the country’s cyberspace regulator, in cooperation with identity authentication and credential providers.

Digital identities powered by blockchain technology can allow users to verify their identity or credentials across platforms without disclosing unnecessary personal information.

According to Chinese state-backed media outlet China Net, the identity chain will bring together multiple institutions “to achieve multi-party consensus through blockchain technology.”

The regulations are part of China’s broader push to expand blockchain adoption, with the country targeting 2030 to largely complete its national blockchain infrastructure while maintaining restrictions on cryptocurrency-related activities in mainland China.

Limits on digital identity data collection

Individuals and organizations will be able to voluntarily register digital identities and use verifiable credentials to disclose specific information, such as educational or professional qualifications, without necessarily revealing all the associated data.

Platforms and digital identity service providers will be required to follow data minimization requirements, collecting only the information necessary for identity verification. They will be prohibited from using that data for cross-platform profiling or targeted advertising.

The regulations aim to address barriers to identity verification across regions, industries and platforms. They also encourage interoperability with digital yuan and the adoption of distributed digital identities in sectors including finance, taxation, transportation and customs.

Related: China targets 2030 for its national blockchain network buildout