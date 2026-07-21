Grayscale files S-1 for first US Worldcoin ETF

The filing expands Grayscale’s growing lineup of crypto-related exchange-traded products outside of Bitcoin and Ether.

Crypto asset manager Grayscale on Monday filed an S-1 registration statement for the first US Worldcoin ETF, which would give investors a way to gain exposure to the WLD token through an exchange-traded product.

According to the preliminary prospectus, the Grayscale Worldcoin ETF is intended to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GWLD.

BitGo Bank & Trust would custody the Worldcoin (WLD), while BNY Mellon would serve as administrator and transfer agent. CSC Delaware Trust Company would serve as a trustee.

The filing does not yet disclose details on management fees, seed investment, authorized participants or liquidity providers.

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WLD is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the native token of World, a project that uses biometric verification to distinguish humans from bots, which was founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The proposed Worldcoin ETF adds to 17 crypto-related exchange-traded products offered by Grayscale, including those tracking Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Chainlink (LINK).