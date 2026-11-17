Major global brands including Ledger, Salesforce and BBC served cryptocurrency and credit card-stealing malware to website visitors on Monday, in a major attack exploiting website optimization platform Optimizely, according to security researchers.

Dubbed “Optimjack” by researcher Amirul Iman, the campaign delivered malicious code through scripts hosted by Optimizely. The malware can replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with attacker-controlled alternatives when visitors copy addresses. It also captured credit card details entered into website forms, according to a separate analysis by cybersecurity firm StepSecurity.

The campaign affected website scripts belonging to 178 organizations, including hardware wallet Ledger, OANDA / Coinpass and trading platforms IG, Interactive Investor and TMS Brokers, according to Report URI’s investigation. Other affected brands included IKEA, Salesforce, Zoom, the BBC and CNN, websites that collectively attract millions of visitors a day.

BBC was among the first websites observed to serve the Optimizely injection at around 4:21 am UTC on Monday. By 9:52 pm UTC, most of the malicious code had been removed, with Ledger’s snippet cleaned at about 8:41 pm UTC.

Cointelegraph reached out to Ledger, Coinpass, and a number of other major businesses reported to be impacted by the malicious injection.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.