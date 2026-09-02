Hashkey joins DTCC working group as first Asian crypto service provider

Hashkey joined the DTCC’s working group on tokenization innovation as the first Asian crypto service provider to join with over 100 financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

Hashkey joined the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) Digital Assets Advisory Services Industry Working Group as its first Asian digital asset service provider.

Hashkey joins over 100 other global financial institutions and asset managers to help define how tokenized assets are issued, settled and safeguarded at an institutional scale. Other participants include JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company revealed in a Wednesday announcement.

DTCC is a core post-trade infrastructure provider in traditional financial markets. Its working group was formed to connect traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. DTCC plans to launch access to tokenized securities in October, in conjunction with the working group. DTCC custodies $114 trillion in liquid assets, including stocks and exchange-traded funds.

In December, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a “no action” letter to a DTCC subsidiary, enabling it to offer a new securities market tokenization service.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that the green light for the DTCC’s pilot is only the beginning, as the SEC will consider an innovation exemption to enable builders to start “transitioning our markets onchain,” without being burdened by “cumbersome regulatory requirements,” according to a Dec. 12 X post.

Atkins first proposed an innovation exemption for tokenization during his remarks at the Crypto Task Force Roundtable on DeFi on June 9.

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