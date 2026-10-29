Crypto exchange HTX has agreed to stop unlawfully promoting its services to consumers in the United Kingdom under a settlement announced Thursday by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The exchange, formerly known as Huobi, no longer accepts deposits from UK customers or allows new users in the country to sign up, according to the FCA.

Huobi Global S.A., the company behind HTX, promised the High Court it would not knowingly run illegal promotions, including through the exchange’s website, apps or social media. That promise runs until Oct. 21, 2031.

The FCA brought the case in October 2025 and announced it in February, which it said was the agency’s first enforcement action against a crypto firm over illegal marketing.

The settlement agreement was dated Oct. 16 and recorded in a Tuesday court order. Its terms are confidential, and Huobi Global did not admit liability or wrongdoing.

The settlement follows separate sanctions against HTX in the UK and European Union.

The UK sanctioned Huobi Global on May 26, imposing an asset freeze over suspected support for Russia’s government. HTX said the company was separate from the exchange, but UK authorities said the platform was covered because Huobi Global owned it.

The EU followed on July 23, imposing a transaction ban on HTX that took effect on Aug. 23.

Related: HTX denies UK sanctions allegations as new data flags $7.6B Russia-linked flows