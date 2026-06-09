Security firms examine exploit pattern

Source: Humanity Protocol
The case drew scrutiny from blockchain investigators over whether the attack was purely an external compromise or connected to unusual token activity before an upcoming unlock, as some community members pointed out.
Blockchain investigator ZachXBT initially questioned whether Humanity’s market maker and over-the-counter (OTC) activity were connected to the exploit. However, he later said that after further analysis, the market-maker and OTC activity appeared to be independent from the private key compromise.
Related: ZEC drops 30% as Shielded Labs reveals more about infinite counterfeit bug
Hakan Unal, the senior security operations lead at Cyvers, told Cointelegraph that the onchain pattern can look similar at first, whether an incident is a genuine compromise or a staged event, because the attacker holds legitimate admin rights in both cases.
“What distinguishes them is the surrounding behavior,” Unal said. “A genuine compromise usually shows speed and improvisation: funds rushed to fresh wallets, swaps at bad prices, mixer use, and no insider timing.”
By contrast, Unal said a staged incident may show suspicious timing near unlocks or vesting, concentrated supply, orderly movement or proceeds that eventually route back toward team-linked addresses or market makers.
“Right now the evidence is mixed, which is why the question is open,” he added.
Meanwhile, Allium Labs research lead Elton Shehdula said the exploit’s onchain pattern pointed to a potentially planned and coordinated operation rather than a lone opportunist.
Wallet funding and timeline. Source: Allium Labs
Shehdula said wallets were funded from an exchange and a mixer weeks in advance, the minting authority was “warmed up” days before the attack and the dump occurred across two chains simultaneously.
He said the level of setup and access was consistent with either an "insider or an outside actor" who had quietly held the compromised key for some time.
Magazine: Vietnam preps crypto pilot, HK pushes tokenization: Asia Express
More on the subject