Source: Digital Chamber
The digital asset tax was included in a senate bill as part of the Illinois state budget for the fiscal year 2027, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in June. Under the legislation, crypto brokers would have been required to impose a 0.2% tax or face potential prison time and fines starting on Jan. 1.
Related: Illinois draft crypto tax rules detail DeFi, stablecoin treatment
Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone called the delay a “major win” for the crypto industry but said that the organization would continue to attempt to overturn the tax in court.
“[A] delay is not a repeal,” said Carbone. “The job isn’t done, and we won’t stop until this tax is struck down for good.”
The Digital Chamber’s lawsuit was separate from legal actions taken by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and Blockchain Association (BA) in August. The two trade associations argued against the crypto tax on constitutional grounds, later seeking to block its Jan. 1 implementation with a preliminary injunction.
As of Thursday, the status of the CCI and BA lawsuit was unclear given the agreement for a six-month delay. Cointelegraph contacted the organizations for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
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