Crypto security losses reached $1.26 billion in Q3 across 247 incidents, with September alone accounting for roughly $769 million.

Losses from crypto security incidents climbed to $1.26 billion in the third quarter of 2026, largely driven by the $387.5 million hack of crypto exchange Bitget.

Losses rose 53.9% from $819.4 million in Q2, while the number of security incidents increased about 13% from 219 to 247, according to data from blockchain security company CertiK.

The Bitget hack accounted for about 31% of Q3 losses, making it the quarter’s largest recorded incident under CertiK’s methodology. Liquid Network’s $319 million exploit on Sept. 6 ranked second, followed by Tectonic at $120 million and the $112.7 million Coldcard theft.

Largest crypto industry incidents in Q3 2026 tracked by CertiK. Source: CertiK

CertiK recorded roughly $769 million in losses across 99 security incidents in September. About $273 million was frozen or returned, leaving adjusted losses of $495.3 million. Across 58 incidents, exploits accounted for $734 million, or nearly 96% of the month’s losses.

Bitget detected unauthorized transfers from some of its hot wallets on Sept. 24 and suspended withdrawals. The company said attackers exploited a vulnerability in a third-party security product to obtain internal credentials and forge withdrawal commands.

Related: SlowMist traces Bitget hack activity to Aug. 31 zero-day exploit