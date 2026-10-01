CertiK recorded roughly $769 million in losses across 99 security incidents in September. About $273 million was frozen or returned, leaving adjusted losses of $495.3 million. Across 58 incidents, exploits accounted for $734 million, or nearly 96% of the month’s losses.
Bitget detected unauthorized transfers from some of its hot wallets on Sept. 24 and suspended withdrawals. The company said attackers exploited a vulnerability in a third-party security product to obtain internal credentials and forge withdrawal commands.
Related: SlowMist traces Bitget hack activity to Aug. 31 zero-day exploit