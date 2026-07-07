The blockchain trilemma remains a challenge

Chen added that for Injective — an interoperable layer-1 blockchain designed for DeFi applications — it’s about “figuring out ways to optimize the entire chain,” and there are other opportunities to do this without reducing block time.
One option he suggested was “scaling venues,” where there are “dedicated zones” and layer-2 scaling to ensure that all the high-demand transactions can make it through.
“It’s always a constant tug-of-war, and it’s about keeping the fundamental pillars and then kind of seeing where the space moves.”
It is said the perfect blockchain boasts three elements: security, decentralization and scalability. The principle of the blockchain trilemma is that it is only possible to fully optimize two of the three properties at once.
Decentralization means no single point of control, with many independent participants validating the network. Security means resistance to attacks, fraud and manipulation. Scalability means the ability to handle high transaction volumes at speed.
Pushing too hard on any one, such as scalability, will result in sacrificing another, such as decentralization, Chen said.
The blockchain trilemma. Source: OKX
Magazine: AI is banking the unbanked in Africa... faster than crypto
More on the subject