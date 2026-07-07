The blockchain trilemma remains a challenge

Blockchains will face increasing pressure to compromise on decentralization to meet user demand for speed and scalability, Injective CEO Eric Chen said.

Layer-1 blockchains will come under increasing pressure to sacrifice decentralization for speed and efficiency as adoption of the technology grows, according to Injective CEO Eric Chen.

This pressure will come from the need to satisfy users’ desire for faster speeds or more block space for higher throughput, Chen told Cointelegraph’s Chain Reaction podcast on Monday.

“In our mind, it’s essentially about finding scaling opportunities without compromising the fundamental pillars that define what a blockchain is,” he said.

With blockchain adoption accelerating due to institutional adoption and agentic AI finance, this tension is about to be tested on a much larger scale. Part of crypto’s original pitch was to create a “trustless” financial system in which individuals could transact without relying on traditional intermediaries.

Centralization comes with risks

Chen said centralizing is the easy way out — “it might be a very, very easy choice to move everyone in the same data warehouse, or literally have a leader validator that calls all the shots for everyone” — but warned this creates a single point of failure: “If that one server has a certain fault, the entire chain goes down.”

Related: DAOs may need to ditch decentralization to court institutions

Eric Chen chats with Ciaran Lyons on the Chain Reaction. Source: Cointelegraph

Chen added that for Injective — an interoperable layer-1 blockchain designed for DeFi applications — it’s about “figuring out ways to optimize the entire chain,” and there are other opportunities to do this without reducing block time.

One option he suggested was “scaling venues,” where there are “dedicated zones” and layer-2 scaling to ensure that all the high-demand transactions can make it through.

“It’s always a constant tug-of-war, and it’s about keeping the fundamental pillars and then kind of seeing where the space moves.”

The blockchain trilemma remains a challenge

It is said the perfect blockchain boasts three elements: security, decentralization and scalability. The principle of the blockchain trilemma is that it is only possible to fully optimize two of the three properties at once.

Decentralization means no single point of control, with many independent participants validating the network. Security means resistance to attacks, fraud and manipulation. Scalability means the ability to handle high transaction volumes at speed.

Pushing too hard on any one, such as scalability, will result in sacrificing another, such as decentralization, Chen said.

The blockchain trilemma. Source: OKX

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