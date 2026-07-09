Crypto romance scams draw global enforcement scrutiny

Authorities carried out raids on scam centers. Source: Interpol
Interpol said participating authorities targeted bank accounts and crypto wallets used to move illicit funds. The operation analyzed 152,808 cases, blocked 31,014 bank accounts, solved 23,715 investigations and identified 15,606 suspects.
Authorities also used Interpol's payment-freezing system, known as the Global Rapid Intervention of Payments, to help block illicit transfers involving fiat and virtual assets.
Authorities in Palau also deported 22 people allegedly involved in two hotel-based scam centers that used cryptocurrency and illegal gambling websites to target victims abroad.
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The case follows growing concern over the use of crypto in romance and investment scams. In April, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that Americans filed 181,565 crypto-related scam complaints totalling over $11 billion in losses in 2025.
Romance scams, also known as pig-butchering scams, often involve criminals building trust with victims through social media or online dating platforms before steering them toward fraudulent investment schemes.
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