Interpol said a suspect's crypto wallet processed over $122.5 million in 10 months as authorities uncovered the scheme during a global anti-fraud operation that led to 5,811 arrests.

A crypto wallet linked to a suspected romance-scam money launderer processed more than $122.5 million in 10 months, according to Interpol, as authorities expanded a global crackdown on online fraud.

Interpol said Thursday that Thai authorities arrested two suspects and uncovered a money-laundering network that funneled proceeds from romance scams into cryptocurrencies, using cross-chain token swaps to obscure the trail.

The Thai investigation was part of Operation First Light 2026, an Interpol-coordinated campaign targeting social engineering scams and the financial infrastructure used to launder their proceeds.

The operation involved authorities in 97 countries and territories, resulting in 5,811 arrests and the seizure of $293 million in illicit assets tied to fraud and money laundering.

Tomonobu Kaya, director of Interpol's Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre, said social engineering scams “continue to pose a significant threat to our society,” adding that no country can tackle the problem alone.

Authorities carried out raids on scam centers. Source: Interpol

Crypto romance scams draw global enforcement scrutiny

Interpol said participating authorities targeted bank accounts and crypto wallets used to move illicit funds. The operation analyzed 152,808 cases, blocked 31,014 bank accounts, solved 23,715 investigations and identified 15,606 suspects.

Authorities also used Interpol's payment-freezing system, known as the Global Rapid Intervention of Payments, to help block illicit transfers involving fiat and virtual assets.

Authorities in Palau also deported 22 people allegedly involved in two hotel-based scam centers that used cryptocurrency and illegal gambling websites to target victims abroad.

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The case follows growing concern over the use of crypto in romance and investment scams. In April, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that Americans filed 181,565 crypto-related scam complaints totalling over $11 billion in losses in 2025.

Romance scams, also known as pig-butchering scams, often involve criminals building trust with victims through social media or online dating platforms before steering them toward fraudulent investment schemes.

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