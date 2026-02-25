US Federal agents in North Carolina seized more than $61 million worth of USDt tied to a large‑scale “pig butchering” crypto investment scam that preyed on victims through fake online relationships and fraudulent trading platforms.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina in Raleigh on Tuesday, the scammers posed as romantic partners and claimed to have special trading expertise.

They then steered their victims toward convincing but fake crypto sites that displayed fictitious investment portfolios showing unusually high returns that enticed them to invest more, before the scammers blocked their withdrawals and demanded extra fees when victims tried to get their money back.

Investigators from Homeland Security Investigations traced the victims’ funds across multiple wallets used to launder the proceeds before identifying several addresses that still held substantial amounts, which were then seized and made subject to forfeiture.

EDNC announces seizure of $61million of Tether. Source: EDNC

Prosecutors noted that Tether cooperated in the investigation: “The Department of Justice and HSI acknowledges Tether for its assistance in transferring these assets,” the release states, in the latest example of stablecoin issuers working with authorities to freeze and recover funds flowing through US dollar‑pegged tokens like Tether’s USDt (USDT).

Crypto fraud scams on the rise

This latest case comes at a time of explosive growth in crypto fraud, including pig butchering schemes that blend romance scams with bogus trading opportunities.

Data from Chainalysis’ 2026 Crypto Scams report found that crypto scam losses in 2025 reached $17 billion, with artificial intelligence (AI) driven impersonation and social engineering scams increasing by 1,400% year‑on‑year and becoming far more profitable than traditional phishing or giveaway schemes.

Related: How pig-butchering crypto scams turn trust into a financial weapon

In one incident in December 2025, a Bitcoin investor said he lost his retirement savings after being groomed by an online “trader” who used AI‑generated images and a fabricated persona to build trust before convincing him to move his coins into a fake investment platform.

US prosecutors have started to secure major sentences against the perpetrators of these networks.

In February, a key figure in a pig butchering‑linked crypto laundering operation involving over $70 million was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, reflecting how seriously courts are now treating this category of crime.

Magazine: South Korea gets rich from crypto… North Korea gets weapons