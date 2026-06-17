Inveniam announced plans to acquire Mantra, a blockchain project that spent the past year recovering from the collapse of its OM token and prolonged market pressure.

Data infrastructure company Inveniam Capital Partners announced plans to acquire layer-1 blockchain Mantra and its affiliated entities, deepening its push into tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The transaction follows a $20 million strategic investment made by Inveniam in Mantra in August 2025, according to a Tuesday announcement.

On May 13, Inveniam launched NVNM Chain, a layer 2 blockchain on Mantra designed to support asset verification without exposing confidential information.

The acquisition expands Inveniam's presence in infrastructure at the intersection of RWA tokenization and AI.

Cointelegraph reached out to Mantra for additional details about the deal but had not received a response by publication.

Related: Hyperliquid's $10B open interest coincides with growth in equity-linked markets: Talos

A turbulent period for Mantra

In January, the company announced layoffs and a restructuring after what CEO John Patrick Mullin described as the most challenging year in its history, following the collapse of the OM token and prolonged market pressure.

On April 13, 2025, the Mantra (OM) token suffered a 90% decline within hours, wiping out over $5 billion in market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data.

OM/USD, all-time chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

In an X post, Mullin blamed the decline on “reckless forced closures initiated by centralized exchanges on OM account holders.”

"To be clear, this dislocation was not caused by the team, the MANTRA Chain Association, its core advisors, or MANTRA’s investors selling tokens. Tokens remain locked and subject to the published vesting periods," Mullin added.

Inveniam seeks to expand into digital private markets

Through the acquisition, Inveniam is seeking to expand its presence in digital private markets, according to chairman and CEO Patrick O'Meara.

“This acquisition positions us to be value-additive to the global private markets ecosystem faster,” he said. “This is what will allow our global ecosystem to deliver digital private markets to market operators, asset owners, and institutional private markets investors alongside global DeFi markets.”

O'Meara said the company's earlier investment in Mantra reflected its view that regulated blockchain infrastructure and AI-ready private market data should be integrated, which later led to the launch of NVNM Chain.

Magazine: Altcoin season to hit in Q2? Mantra’s plan to win trust: Hodler’s Digest, April 13 – 19