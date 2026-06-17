Inveniam seeks to expand into digital private markets

OM/USD, all-time chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
In an X post, Mullin blamed the decline on “reckless forced closures initiated by centralized exchanges on OM account holders.”
"To be clear, this dislocation was not caused by the team, the MANTRA Chain Association, its core advisors, or MANTRA’s investors selling tokens. Tokens remain locked and subject to the published vesting periods," Mullin added.
Through the acquisition, Inveniam is seeking to expand its presence in digital private markets, according to chairman and CEO Patrick O'Meara.
“This acquisition positions us to be value-additive to the global private markets ecosystem faster,” he said. “This is what will allow our global ecosystem to deliver digital private markets to market operators, asset owners, and institutional private markets investors alongside global DeFi markets.”
O'Meara said the company's earlier investment in Mantra reflected its view that regulated blockchain infrastructure and AI-ready private market data should be integrated, which later led to the launch of NVNM Chain.
Magazine: Altcoin season to hit in Q2? Mantra’s plan to win trust: Hodler’s Digest, April 13 – 19
More on the subject