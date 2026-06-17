Hyperliquid's rise draws TradFi attention

HIP-3 perpetuals, daily volume by asset class. Source: Talos
Hyperliquid's growth reflects a broader push by crypto trading venues to expand beyond digital assets and offer exposure to traditional financial markets through blockchain-based derivatives.
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Hyperliquid's growth has also drawn attention from traditional financial firms exploring round-the-clock trading.
On May 27, Jeffrey Sprecher, the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), urged regulators to create a "level playing field" for launching 24/7 onchain perpetual futures contracts, arguing that regulators are "prohibiting us from doing this when it's already happening."
Sprecher's comments came after discussions with Hyperliquid, which he cited as an example of a crypto-native platform enabling around-the-clock derivatives trading. A day earlier, Hyperliquid launched canonical prediction markets for offchain events, adding another product category to its trading ecosystem.
Top DeFi protocols by weekly fees. Source: DefiLlama
Hyperliquid is also one of the crypto's largest fee-generating protocols. The platform generated more than $15.6 million in fees during the past week, making it the third-largest protocol by weekly fees behind the industry's stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle, according to DefiLlama data.
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