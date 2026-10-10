“We’re ready to bring quantum resistance to mainnet at any time,” Sun said in a post on X.

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron network, said that the company’s post-quantum cryptography was now live on testnet.

“We’re closely tracking progress in quantum computing and AI, and we’re ready to bring quantum resistance to mainnet at any time, Sun said in a post on X on Saturday.

He added, “We’re committed to keeping user assets secure, and TRON is set to be one of the few major blockchains that is quantum-resistant before Q-Day,” or the day when quantum computing becomes capable of breaking current security standards.

Coindesk reported on July 28 that Blockchain security company AmericanFortress had unveiled a cryptographic plan to protect crypto wallets from future quantum attacks without requiring users to move funds, rotate keys or change wallet addresses.

Unlike most proposed post-quantum approaches, AmericanFortress said it allows existing wallet addresses to remain unchanged while adding post-quantum protection.

Proposal published in technical paper

The company published the proposal in a technical paper on the Cryptography ePrint Archive, though it had not yet been peer-reviewed.

Developers have increasingly focused on post-quantum cryptography because sufficiently powerful quantum computers may eventually break the elliptic-curve cryptography used to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other blockchain networks

Earlier this year, a Strategy-led consortium pledged $15 million to fund Bitcoin quantum security research, the Ethereum Foundation published a proposal for migrating accounts to quantum-resistant cryptography and Algorand outlined plans to introduce quantum-resistant accounts by 2027.

Magazine: SHRINCS BIP published: Quantum-secure Bitcoin comes with a catch