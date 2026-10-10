He added, “We’re committed to keeping user assets secure, and TRON is set to be one of the few major blockchains that is quantum-resistant before Q-Day,” or the day when quantum computing becomes capable of breaking current security standards.
Coindesk reported on July 28 that Blockchain security company AmericanFortress had unveiled a cryptographic plan to protect crypto wallets from future quantum attacks without requiring users to move funds, rotate keys or change wallet addresses.
Unlike most proposed post-quantum approaches, AmericanFortress said it allows existing wallet addresses to remain unchanged while adding post-quantum protection.
The company published the proposal in a technical paper on the Cryptography ePrint Archive, though it had not yet been peer-reviewed.
Developers have increasingly focused on post-quantum cryptography because sufficiently powerful quantum computers may eventually break the elliptic-curve cryptography used to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other blockchain networks
Earlier this year, a Strategy-led consortium pledged $15 million to fund Bitcoin quantum security research, the Ethereum Foundation published a proposal for migrating accounts to quantum-resistant cryptography and Algorand outlined plans to introduce quantum-resistant accounts by 2027.
Magazine: SHRINCS BIP published: Quantum-secure Bitcoin comes with a catch