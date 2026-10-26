Crypto hardware wallet maker Keystone has disclosed a website security breach that exposed customer information to attackers, raising concerns about targeted scams and physical attacks.

Keystone said Saturday that it detected suspicious activity earlier in the week and confirmed Friday, after reviewing API activity with Shopify, that an unauthorized third party had accessed customer shipping information. This included names, contact details, shipping addresses and other order details, such as items bought.

“We’ve blocked access, fixed the vulnerability, opened an investigation, and are emailing affected customers,” said the company.

Keystone warned that the exposed information could be used for targeted phishing attacks. However, security researcher Taylor Monahan also raised concerns that leaking shipping addresses could expose customers to physical attacks and kidnappings.

Blockchain security firm CertiK recorded 52 verified wrench attacks worldwide in the first half of 2026, up 33% from 39 during the same period last year. Such crimes, commonly called “wrench attacks,” involve using physical threats or violence to force cryptocurrency holders to surrender their assets.

“Again, we’re truly sorry to everyone affected,” Keystone said. The company did not disclose how many customers were impacted.

Keystone questioned over promise to delete customer data

The breach has also raised questions about Keystone’s handling of older customer information.

In a 2023 blog post, Keystone said it had reduced its customer data retention period to 180 days following security incidents affecting other hardware wallet manufacturers.

However, some customers said they received breach notifications despite purchasing their devices more than two years ago, raising questions about what information Keystone retained and whether the notifications indicate that older order records were not deleted as promised.

Related: Italy investigates government email breach linked to Revolut data leak

An X user going by “OG DEGEN” said they received a call from a scammer claiming they were law enforcement investigating a fraud case. The user suspected the caller obtained their information through a Keystone order placed in 2024, based on the personal information the caller referred to.

“I think their plan was to convince me that my private keys had been exposed and then send me a phishing link to supposedly reset them,” they wrote on X.

Another X user, trintaetres, also said they received the email notification despite buying the device over two years ago.

Cointelegraph contacted Keystone to ask how customer information from purchases made more than 180 days earlier could have been exposed despite its previously announced retention policy, and how many customers were affected. The company did not respond by publication time.

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