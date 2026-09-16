Italy is probing the Revolut-linked breach after its cyber agency reported more than 650 cases involving abused or illicit certified email accounts.

Italian authorities are investigating a government email breach linked to the leak of Revolut customer data after hackers allegedly used the compromised account to obtain sensitive customer information.

Polizia Postale, Italy’s cybercrime police, is investigating the incident for alleged unauthorized access to a computer system and computer fraud, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday.

Some Italian media reports identified the compromised account as belonging to the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria. The agency later denied sending requests to Revolut, according to ANSA.

Revolut declined to identify the government agency whose email was allegedly compromised and used to obtain customer data, citing an active police investigation and confidentiality obligations.

“We reported this to the Italian authorities upon detection and will assist them as needed,” a Revolut spokesperson told Cointelegraph, adding that the company’s systems, databases and customer funds remained secure.

The compromised government email account was reportedly part of Italy’s Posta Elettronica Certificata (PEC) system, a certified email service that gives messages the same legal value as registered mail. Italy’s CERT-AGID cybersecurity agency warned in June that PEC certifies delivery but does not guarantee the security of a message’s content.

The agency said it had handled more than 650 cases involving abused or illicit PEC accounts since the start of 2026.

Related: Revolut attackers threaten daily customer data leaks