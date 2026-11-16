Decentralized derivatives exchange Lighter paused withdrawals and new pool creation Monday after a security incident it linked to a leaked API key for a trader’s account.

Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps said about $10.4 million in USDC had been withdrawn from the platform. It tracked funds being swapped into Ether (ETH) and Wrapped Monero XMR1, a token traded on Hyperliquid.

Lighter said its protocol and smart contracts were unaffected. Lighter’s documentation says API keys can place trades, manage positions and transfer funds between accounts linked to the same blockchain wallet. Transfers to another wallet owner require an additional signature from the account owner’s wallet.

The exchange said it activated Guardian mode as a precaution and that its security council would upgrade the contracts. It aimed to complete the work and restore withdrawals by the end of the day.

The security incident follows a string of high-profile cryptocurrency exploits this year, including the $6.3 billion Binance hack on Oct. 29, the industry’s largest to date.

Lighter and Bubblemaps identified wallet ‘0xb3f’ as the attacker’s address. Blockchain data platform Bitquery separately traced 10,393,057 USDC leaving Lighter’s Ethereum contract at 10:11 am UTC. It said most of those funds were converted into Ether through CoW Swap within minutes, followed by a series of 160 ETH transfers to wallets linked to XMR1 purchases on Hyperliquid.

Lighter’s update did not explain how the API key was exposed, what the contract upgrades would change or whether the affected trader would be reimbursed.

Cointelegraph contacted Lighter for comment but had not received a response by publication.

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