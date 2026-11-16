Source: PeckShieldAlert
The Zodiac Roles module allows Safe users to assign permissions for specific transactions. Moormann said the incident did not indicate a vulnerability affecting other wallets using the module.
The identity of the wallet owner has not been established. Cointelegraph contacted Safe and Gnosis Guild for comment but had not received a response by publication.
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Blockchain analytics firm Bitquery traced funds from the Safe wallet through multiple addresses to Hyperliquid, where five accounts purchased approximately $1 million in XMR1 tokens.
The firm noted similarities with fund movements following Monday’s Lighter incident, including a 160 Ether (ETH) transfer and purchases of XMR1.
However, Bitquery said it found no transfers connecting the two wallet groups and could not establish whether the same actor was involved.
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