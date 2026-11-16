A Safe wallet reportedly lost about $6.45 million in cryptocurrency Monday, with Zodiac’s co-founder pointing to a likely compromised key and the wallet’s permissions settings rather than a flaw in Zodiac’s contracts.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield reported the suspected theft, citing onchain investigator Specter. Ethereum blockchain records reviewed by Cointelegraph show that approximately 4.39 million USDC (USDC) and 1.72 million syrupUSDC tokens were transferred from the wallet in a single transaction on Monday.

Johannes Moormann, co-founder of Zodiac, told Cointelegraph that his team reviewed the transaction and confirmed it passed through the wallet’s Zodiac Roles Modifier, which checked the transfer against its configured permissions policy and allowed it. “There is no vulnerability in the module. The contracts worked correctly. The transaction came from the key of a long-standing role member, which was most likely compromised,” he said.

Moormann added that the wallet’s custom permissions policy permitted the transaction, almost certainly unintentionally. He said the wallet’s operators controlled its keys and permissions, and that Zodiac had neither access to them nor involvement in the setup. Zodiac has not been in contact with the affected team.

Specter first flagged the Zodiac Roles module as part of the suspected attack. PeckShield also said the attacker used approximately $813,000 to purchase Monero-linked tokens on Hyperliquid.

Source: PeckShieldAlert

The Zodiac Roles module allows Safe users to assign permissions for specific transactions. Moormann said the incident did not indicate a vulnerability affecting other wallets using the module.

The identity of the wallet owner has not been established. Cointelegraph contacted Safe and Gnosis Guild for comment but had not received a response by publication.

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Bitquery flags similar fund flows

Blockchain analytics firm Bitquery traced funds from the Safe wallet through multiple addresses to Hyperliquid, where five accounts purchased approximately $1 million in XMR1 tokens.

The firm noted similarities with fund movements following Monday’s Lighter incident, including a 160 Ether (ETH) transfer and purchases of XMR1.

However, Bitquery said it found no transfers connecting the two wallet groups and could not establish whether the same actor was involved.

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