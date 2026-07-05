Moonbeam pivot a blow to Polkadot

Agentic development has seen considerable adoption in the crypto industry, with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire among the executives predicting that AI agents will become the dominant users of blockchain-based payments in the coming years.
Coinbase’s x402 payments protocol has been one of the biggest drivers behind that push, while layer 1 blockchains Aptos and Near have also rolled out infrastructure to support agent-driven onchain activity.
Adoption in blockchain-based payments space has struggled to take off, however, with data from Artemis showing that only $2 million in trading volume has been facilitated through the x402 protocol over the past 30 days.
AI agent development is progressing slowly in Big Tech too, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating on Thursday that the technology hasn’t accelerated the firm’s workflows as quickly as expected.
Several members of the crypto community said Moonbeam's pivot marked a major setback for the Polkadot ecosystem, with one X user calling Moonbeam Polkadot's "flagship project."
“That’s a real pain in the ass for Polkadot,” another X user said.
Moonbeam launched as a Polkadot parachain in January 2022, providing developers the ability to build Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible applications directly in the Polkadot ecosystem.
Moonbeam (GLMR) holders will need to bridge their tokens from Moonbeam’s Polkadot parachain to Base before July 31, 2026, including GLMR tied in lending markets, staking contracts and other decentralized finance protocols, Moonbeam said.
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Those holding the token on a centralized exchange won't need to take any action, Moonbeam said.
Moonbeam said it will continue providing its cross-chain interoperability services on the Polkadot parachain through the transition period and is not abandoning its existing builders or infrastructure providers.
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