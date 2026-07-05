Moonbeam didn’t provide a timeline for when it would launch the AI agent platform but told GLMR holders to bridge their tokens from the Polkadot parachain to Base before July 31.

Polkadot-based interoperability protocol Moonbeam said it is pivoting to Ethereum layer 2 Base to launch an AI agent communication and settlement network, aimed at capturing a share of the emerging market.

“This is a pivot to the most exciting frontier in crypto: autonomous AI agents that find each other, negotiate work, and pay each other entirely on-chain, without a middleman,” Moonbeam said in a statement announcing the Moonbeam Protocol on Friday.

“We believe AI-native on-chain coordination represents a significant long-term opportunity. This transition allows us to focus resources around that direction,” Moonbeam added.

Moonbeam didn’t provide a launch timeline for the Moonbeam Protocol.

Source: Moonbeam

Agentic development has seen considerable adoption in the crypto industry, with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire among the executives predicting that AI agents will become the dominant users of blockchain-based payments in the coming years.

Coinbase’s x402 payments protocol has been one of the biggest drivers behind that push, while layer 1 blockchains Aptos and Near have also rolled out infrastructure to support agent-driven onchain activity.

Adoption in blockchain-based payments space has struggled to take off, however, with data from Artemis showing that only $2 million in trading volume has been facilitated through the x402 protocol over the past 30 days.

AI agent development is progressing slowly in Big Tech too, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating on Thursday that the technology hasn’t accelerated the firm’s workflows as quickly as expected.

Moonbeam pivot a blow to Polkadot

Several members of the crypto community said Moonbeam's pivot marked a major setback for the Polkadot ecosystem, with one X user calling Moonbeam Polkadot's "flagship project."

“That’s a real pain in the ass for Polkadot,” another X user said.

Moonbeam launched as a Polkadot parachain in January 2022, providing developers the ability to build Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible applications directly in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Moonbeam users instructed to migrate tokens

Moonbeam (GLMR) holders will need to bridge their tokens from Moonbeam’s Polkadot parachain to Base before July 31, 2026, including GLMR tied in lending markets, staking contracts and other decentralized finance protocols, Moonbeam said.

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Those holding the token on a centralized exchange won't need to take any action, Moonbeam said.

Moonbeam said it will continue providing its cross-chain interoperability services on the Polkadot parachain through the transition period and is not abandoning its existing builders or infrastructure providers.

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