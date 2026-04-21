Coinbase-backed artificial intelligence payments standard x402 has launched a marketplace for apps and services to boost the usefulness of AI agents.

Coinbase product lead Nick Prince said in a video posted on X on Monday that the idea behind the platform, called Agentic.market, was to “give humans and their agents access to thousands of services, with zero API keys required.”

Prince, in a separate post, said the market was a “storefront for discovering, comparing, and using x402 services” and offers access to a wide variety of apps and websites that AI agents can use, such as CoinGecko, Google Flights and the social media site X.

He added that hundreds of thousands of AI agents have transacted hundreds of millions in volume, but AI agent users have “relied on fragmented sources and word-of-mouth” to find compatible services.

The x402 protocol, launched by Coinbase in May 2025, allows AI agents to make internet payments using stablecoins and has seen growing support as many companies believe AI technology will become more involved in commerce.

Introducing Agentic(dot)Market, the homepage of the agent economy.



- Monitor agentic commerce trends

- Discover services for your agent to buy

- Sell your services to agents



Thousands of services. Zero API keys. Powered by x402. https://t.co/dgrNV73MAJ pic.twitter.com/0QU9Bpb3kG — nick.base.eth 🛡 (@Nick_Prince12) April 20, 2026

Prince said the marketplace has a web interface “for humans to browse and evaluate services” and a programming layer that allows AI agents access to the platform to “search, filter, and integrate new capabilities autonomously at runtime without a human in the loop.”

The platform provides an AI agent with “skills,” or code on how to use a service, along with a wallet that gives it the ability to “buy services and also sell services,” Prince added.

Related: Coinbase is testing AI agents that show up on Slack and email

The x402 protocol, named after the rarely used HTTP status code “402 Payment Required,” received support earlier this month from Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, which backed the creation of the x402 Foundation to govern the protocol.

American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Cloudflare, Shopify, Stripe, Circle, Base, Polygon Labs, the Solana Foundation, Thirdweb and KakaoPay also expressed their “initial intent and support” of the foundation.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said at the time that “there will be more AI agents transacting online than humans very soon,” echoing Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who in January said that “literally billions of AI agents” will be transacting on blockchains in three to five years.

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