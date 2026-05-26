Control moves downstream

European Union's AI Act. Source: European Commission
Markus Levin, co-founder of decentralized physical infrastructure network company XYO, told Cointelegraph the rapid removal of safeguards shows “how quickly control shifts once open models are released,” adding that most governance proposals still focus too heavily on the model-building stage.
David Minarsch, a founding member of Olas and chief executive of Valory, an AI agent platform, told Cointelegraph that governments were unlikely to prevent determined actors from accessing or modifying models once weights are widely mirrored online. He said regulation would be more effective if focused on deployment, distribution and harmful real-world use rather than the original developer layer alone.
Ronghui Gu, chief executive and co-founder of CertiK, a blockchain security firm, told Cointelegraph that governance at the developer layer still matters, but becomes insufficient once models can be freely downloaded and redistributed.
Gu said policymakers were more likely to influence commercial hosting, enterprise deployment and distribution channels than prevent the spread of modified models entirely.
He argued that security standards must evolve to identify malicious or high-risk behavior in third-party AI tools and autonomous AI agent environments before deployment to better contain runtime threats as agents take on more autonomous roles.
Levin said containment becomes increasingly difficult once models are mirrored and redistributed, meaning policymakers may need to focus more on infrastructure and distribution points rather than model design alone.
Both Levin and Minarsch compared the issue to open-source software and crypto networks, where attempts to suppress distribution have historically proven difficult once code is publicly available. Minarsch added that while safety layers can deter casual misuse, they should not be mistaken for robust protection against sophisticated actors.
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