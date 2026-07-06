Cottrell’s reported gifts include security, use of house

Nigel Farage appears at the Bitcoin 2025 conference holding his party’s draft crypto legislation. Source: Gage Skidmore
Farage has argued he does not need to declare Harborne’s gift, as it was given to him to pay for personal security before he was an MP.
The Sunday Times reported that Cottrell, who is involved in a gambling site called Tether.bet that uses the Tether (USDt) stablecoin, provided Farage with drivers and security made up primarily of former soldiers.
Cottrell also reportedly recruited and paid for three staff members to help with the Reform leader’s social media and, since the election, has let Farage use a rented five-story house near Buckingham Palace. A Reform source told The Times that Farage almost always stayed at his own home and did not routinely use the property.
Farage registered only one benefit from Cottrell upon entering Parliament, a benefit of less than 9,300 British pounds ($12,400) for travel, security and accommodation to attend an event in Belgium.
In 2016, Cottrell was arrested and charged in the US with 21 offenses for his role in a money laundering plot. He pleaded guilty to a single wire fraud charge after a plea deal and spent eight months in prison.
The Times’ report follows a report in The Guardian on Friday that the standards commissioner was urged to investigate whether Farage lobbied the Bank of England to drop its digital currency plans.
Related: Crypto billionaires bankroll Nigel Farage's pro-crypto party
Labour MP and chair of a parliamentary anti-corruption group, Phil Brickell, reported Farage to the commissioner, saying he “claimed credit for persuading the Bank to soften its position” on a central bank digital currency.
Brickell said that Harborne “stood to benefit from opposition to a state-backed digital currency that could compete with private stablecoins.”
“This is not simply a debate about cryptocurrency. It is about whether an MP who has received millions from one individual should be lobbying for policies that could increase the value and profitability of that [Reform] donor’s investments,” said Brickell.
Farage and Reform have championed crypto, with the party publishing draft legislation last year with the goal of making the UK “the world’s premier hub for cryptocurrency.”
Reform was also the first UK political party to accept donations in Bitcoin (BTC). Farage has also proposed cutting capital gains taxes on crypto from 24% to 10% and called for the Bank of England to create a Bitcoin reserve.
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