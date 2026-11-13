OpenAI on Friday introduced a new feature allowing AI agents to make purchases on behalf of users directly within ChatGPT through existing payment networks, in collaboration with American Express, Mastercard and Visa.

The wallet lets users authorize transactions using biometric verification, such as facial recognition or fingerprints. Payment networks generate tokenized card credentials for each approved purchase, keeping users’ actual card details from merchants and AI agents, the company said.

The service is being rolled out to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US with eligible cards issued in the country. OpenAI said it plans to eventually support purchases within preset spending limits and other restrictions without requiring approval for each transaction.

The launch comes as AI companies seek to move beyond product recommendations into executing transactions, potentially changing how consumers interact with online merchants. OpenAI said it is working with payment processors and fraud prevention firms to support AI purchases through existing checkout systems.

OpenAI joins a growing field of companies developing payment systems for AI agents. Google introduced its Agent Payments Protocol in 2025, while Visa and Mastercard have launched initiatives to support AI-initiated transactions.

Crypto companies are also developing payment infrastructure for AI agents. Coinbase introduced its x402 protocol in 2025, enabling autonomous stablecoin payments for digital services, while Circle launched its Agent Stack in May, allowing agents to hold and spend USDC within predefined limits. Crossmint, which provides stablecoin infrastructure, has taken a different approach, combining stablecoin wallets with traditional card networks.

Global agentic commerce transaction value is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, according to an April report from Juniper Research, up from an estimated $8 billion in 2026.

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